Michigan Humanities awards more than $170K for cultural programming

The 13 projects awarded explore a range of humanities topics and include exhibitions, oral histories, digital storytelling, speaker’s events, and digital placemaking.
Michigan Humanities logo with border detail.
Michigan Humanities logo with border detail.(MI Humanities)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Humanities is pleased to announce $171,925 in grants to 13 organizations in support of public humanities programming.

The 13 projects explore a range of humanities topics and include exhibitions, oral histories, digital storytelling, speaker’s events, and digital placemaking.

“Our new round of Humanities Grantees are creating a diverse set of online and in-person projects to ensure the humanities remain vibrant in Michigan while we face these unprecedented times together,” said Shelly Kasprzycki, President and CEO of Michigan Humanities.

Humanities Grants award up to $15,000 per project to Michigan nonprofits doing work to support cultural, educational, and community-based public programming with a humanities element. These grants play a vital role in sharing our diverse culture, state, community, and identities, and are intended to connect us to Michigan’s rich cultural heritage and historical resources.

Spring 2021 Humanities Grant draft proposals are currently being accepted with a final application deadline of March 18, 2021. Visit michiganhumanities.org for additional information.

Fall 2020 project details can be found on the Michigan Humanities website at michiganhumanities.org/humanities-grants. The organizations with award amounts, by county, are listed below.

By County—Fall 2020 Humanities Grant Awards

  • Allegan County
    • Saugatuck-Douglas History Center—Century of Progress: A Timeline of Saugatuck-Douglas LBGTQ History, $8,250
  • Emmet County
    • King House Association—King House Timeline Exhibit, $10,400
  • Grand Traverse County
    • The Writer’s Series of Traverse City—The Thanksgiving Play performance and discussion with Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse, $5,575
  • Gratiot County
    • Alma College—Three Nights at the Opera, $15,000
  • Mackinac County
    • Museum of Ojibwa Culture—Honoring Our Hometown Native American Heroes, $15,000
  • Marquette County
    • Northern Michigan University—The Decolonization Exhibition, $13,226
  • Mecosta County
    • Ferris State University—Preservation and Exhibition of the Bruce Davidson Photo Collection, $15,000
  • Midland County
    • Midland Center for the Arts—Midland County Historical Society Oral History Project, $14,475 -Temple Arts—Wonderfully Made: The Artis Family Collection of African American Art, $15,000
  • Saginaw County
    • Saginaw Valley State University—Two Exhibitions Centered on Michigan’s Contributions to Hip Hop and Architecture, $15,000
  • Wayne County
    • Marygrove Conservancy—Digitizing Marygrove’s Defining Detroit Collection, $15,000
    • Planet Detroit--(RE)Storying Agency: (RE)Mapping and (RE)Imagining the Terrain of Metro Detroit, $15,000
  • St. Joseph County-Indiana
    • Michiana Public Broadcasting—A Story of the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi, $15,000

About the Michigan Humanities As one of 56 state (and territories) humanities councils in the country, Michigan Humanities was founded in 1974 as a result of federal legislation. Funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, Michigan Humanities also actively seeks grants, sponsorships, and individual donations to further support cultural programming for Michigan communities. For more information on future programs, upcoming grant opportunities or how you can support these efforts, please visit www.michiganhumanities.org or call (17-372-7770.

