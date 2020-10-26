Advertisement

Marquette County Road Commission begins clearing roads

Seasonal workers begin next week, so the number of people available to plow has been limited.
A Marquette County Road Commission truck driving through Ishpeming Township.
A Marquette County Road Commission truck driving through Ishpeming Township.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. is off to an early start to the winter season, according to the Marquette County Road Commission.

According to Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki, clearing township roads and state highways has been challenging so far. Seasonal workers aren’t scheduled to begin work until next week, so the number of people available to assist with plowing has been limited. Salt and sand are still being delivered to the county.

Iwanicki says once winter is in full swing, the commission will have 24/7 coverage.

“Our goal is to have a light in front of everybody’s house within a 24 hour period," said Iwanicki. "There are times during the weekend that we won’t call in on overtime if roads are passable and less than 4 inches of snow have fallen.”

According to Iwanicki, the commission’s budget is reduced this year due to COVID-19. He says if the virus causes one of the garages to close, the commission has contingency plans to ensure county roads are plowed.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Houghton Police asks for help identifying suspect who broke into Suomi Restaurant

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
According to the police department, the suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning of Oct. 25, 2020.

News

UPHP receives Governor’s Fitness Healthy Workplace Award

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This award recognizes Michigan companies that create workplace wellness programs so their employees have access to resources to be fit, healthy, and more productive.

News

Partridge Creek Farm fundraising $10,000 for school agriculture program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is hosting a new campaign to raise $10,000 for a new farm-to-school and agricultural education program.

Coronavirus

LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
UpperMichigansSource.com has a compiled list of U.P. schools that are currently learning virtually.

Latest News

News

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary 4th grade students move to distant learning for 2 weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Students will return to in-person classes on November 9.

VOD Recordings

Marquette's mayor explains guidelines for safe Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marquette's mayor explains guidelines for safe Halloween

News

Iron Mountain Public Schools online learning going well

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The superintendent says the district will meet with the DIDHD on Wednesday, to talk about county COVID-19 numbers and decide the next steps.

News

Eagle Mine to host virtual community forum November 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The forum is an opportunity to learn more about the status of Eagle Mine and get an update on its operations.

News

Dickinson County Library to host Halloween ‘Car-nival’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Anyone can decorate their vehicle in spooky attire, then drive in front of the library building and park in the designated area, to receive a treat bag.

News

Driver escapes truck after losing control, driving into Cedar River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The sheriff’s office says the driver was able to climb out the window, without injury, and make it to shore before the truck became fully submerged.