Marquette County Road Commission begins clearing roads

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. is off to an early start to the winter season, according to the Marquette County Road Commission.

According to Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki, clearing township roads and state highways has been challenging so far. Seasonal workers aren’t scheduled to begin work until next week, so the number of people available to assist with plowing has been limited. Salt and sand are still being delivered to the county.

Iwanicki says once winter is in full swing, the commission will have 24/7 coverage.

“Our goal is to have a light in front of everybody’s house within a 24 hour period," said Iwanicki. "There are times during the weekend that we won’t call in on overtime if roads are passable and less than 4 inches of snow have fallen.”

According to Iwanicki, the commission’s budget is reduced this year due to COVID-19. He says if the virus causes one of the garages to close, the commission has contingency plans to ensure county roads are plowed.

