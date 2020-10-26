Library offers early literacy program in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want your babies and toddlers to get a head start on literacy, the Portage Lake District Library has a program for you.

The program is called ‘One Thousand Books Before Kindergarten’.

Parents and caretakers can check out books year-round from the Houghton library.

The goal of the self-paced program is to read one thousand books with your kids by time they reach kindergarten. There are, also, sheets available to log your progress along the way.

Portage Lake District Library Director, Dillon Geshel, said kids can begin the program as early as desired.

“Reading with children that age as a parent is probably one of the most meaningful things you can do, but it’s also the best indicator for their future school success,” Geshel said. “So, we really want to make sure that parents and caregivers have this opportunity to participate.”

The program is free to everyone. To register,, go to their website: pldl.org/1000books.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.