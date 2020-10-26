Lake effect snow mainly along NW wind belts Monday with gradual clearing in the afternoon

The prevailing wind flow across the U.P. begins to take a more westerly direction bringing in drier air and limiting lake effect snow chances to NW wind belt locations on Monday. The dry air regime can lead to frigid overnight lows below 20 degrees in some U.P. locations overnight Monday. The next weather system is expected to arrive Wednesday through Thursday producing a chance of rain and snow for midweek. Anticipating above seasonal temperatures toward the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s possible in some locations on Halloween.

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers along the northwest wind belts. Northwest winds from 5-15 mph

Highs: 30s

*Overnight Lows below 20 degrees possible especially along interior locations

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and milder daytime temperatures.

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers.

Highs: 40

Friday: Partly cloudy.

Highs: 40s

Halloween Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer.

Highs: 50

Sunday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of rain

Highs: 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.