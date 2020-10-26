Lake effect snow continues before a drier stretch

Lake effect snow showers will continue along the northwest wind belts, especially in the east. The snow will slowly diminish from the west to east. An additional 1-3″ likely through the afternoon. Tonight, clouds clear and temperatures plunge. A front comes Wednesday night into Thursday with light precip across the north. Then, slightly milder air moves in for the end of the week allowing temperatures to reach back to seasonal.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers

Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s west, mid to upper 30s east

Tuesday: Morning sunshine, breezy with clouds increasing

Highs: Low to mid-30s west, mid to upper 30s east

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with nighttime light mix

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Cloudy with morning snow across the north

Highs: 30s

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds and milder

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain/snow showers and cooler

Highs: Mainly 30s

