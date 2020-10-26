Lake effect snow continues before a drier stretch
Lake effect snow showers will continue along the northwest wind belts, especially in the east. The snow will slowly diminish from the west to east. An additional 1-3″ likely through the afternoon. Tonight, clouds clear and temperatures plunge. A front comes Wednesday night into Thursday with light precip across the north. Then, slightly milder air moves in for the end of the week allowing temperatures to reach back to seasonal.
Today: Cloudy with snow showers
- Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s west, mid to upper 30s east
Tuesday: Morning sunshine, breezy with clouds increasing
- Highs: Low to mid-30s west, mid to upper 30s east
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with nighttime light mix
- Highs: Low to mid-40s
Thursday: Cloudy with morning snow across the north
- Highs: 30s
Friday: Sun mixed with clouds and milder
- Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
- Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Sunday: Cloudy, rain/snow showers and cooler
- Highs: Mainly 30s
