Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary 4th grade students move to distant learning for 2 weeks

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Birchview Elementary in Ishpeming is moving its fourth grade students to distant learning for two weeks.

This change comes as one fourth grade student tested positive for COVID-19.

“Please stay calm for the sake of your students,” Superintendent Carrie said in a release. “We are confident that we have identified exposures, and those individual families are being contacted.”

During the distant learning, all students will be required to complete daily assignments, as it will be graded, the release said.

Students will return to in-person classes on November 9.

