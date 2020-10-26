Advertisement

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary 4th grade students move to distant learning for 2 weeks

Students will return to in-person classes on November 9.
Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. FILE.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Birchview Elementary in Ishpeming is moving its fourth grade students to distant learning for two weeks.

This change comes as one fourth grade student tested positive for COVID-19.

“Please stay calm for the sake of your students,” Superintendent Carrie said in a release. “We are confident that we have identified exposures, and those individual families are being contacted.”

During the distant learning, all students will be required to complete daily assignments, as it will be graded, the release said.

