Iron Mountain Public Schools online learning going well

The superintendent says the district will meet with the DIDHD on Wednesday, to talk about county COVID-19 numbers and decide the next steps.
An Iron Mountain teacher is in her classroom, teaching virtually to her students at home.
An Iron Mountain teacher is in her classroom, teaching virtually to her students at home.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Class is in session, online in Iron Mountain.

“This time around, virtual learning is going much better for our students,” said the Iron Mountain Public Schools superintendent, Jerry Sardina.

He says the district is much more prepared for online.

“Students are engaged, students are logging in and teachers are moving through curriculum and able to stick with their lesson plans,” Sardina added.

IMHS junior Emma Golfis, says similar.

“They’re really on top of things this time; they have great technology. That gives us a chance to really connect with them easier,” she told TV6.

Golfis says, she does hope to be back in a classroom setting, but she knows the reason why behind the virtual learning.

“If that we continue to do this, we can get back to a healthy in-person learning environment where everybody can be safe. The most important thing right now is keeping everyone safe,” said Golfis.

All Dickinson County schools are currently doing virtual learning through this week, due to recommendations from the health department.

Sardina says that the Iron Mountain School District has a meeting on Wednesday, with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. That will be to talk about county COVID-19 numbers, to see if students can return to the classroom next week. The superintendent says the district does update their website regularly with information from the DIDHD, but right now the future looks promising.

"Thankfully have not heard from them in a few days. Things from our end sound like they are going in the right direction,” said Sardina.

He hopes the community has a update for back to the classroom learning by Thursday.

