UPDATE: In 2-day totals, Michigan adds more than 3,800 COVID-19 cases; UP up nearly 200

There are also 71 hospitalized patients in Upper Michigan hospitals, with 20 of those patients in the ICU.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 199 coronavirus cases Monday, a combined total of cases from Sunday and Monday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) no longer reports cases on Sundays.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 1 case
  • Baraga: 3 cases
  • Chippewa: 9 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Delta: 42 cases, 80 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 19 cases, 1 death, 26 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 24 cases
  • Houghton: 14 cases
  • Iron: 13 cases, 1 death, 45 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 1 case
  • Mackinac: 1 case
  • Marquette: 40 cases
  • Menominee: 23 cases, 2 deaths, 25 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 6 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:05 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 5,179 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,386 are considered recovered and 98 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 71 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 26. Twenty of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have nine patients, with five in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has eight patients, and one more in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has eight patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 patients and nine in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two patients and one more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 142,812 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.15 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 26.

Michigan reported 3,881 new cases Monday, in combined Sunday and Monday case counts (about 1,940 cases/day). So, the state’s total cases are up to 161,907. Twenty-nine new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,211 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 114,939. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

