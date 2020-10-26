Household rubbish, compost sites to close next month
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette household rubbish drop-off site, located at 1415 Pioneer Road will be open for the last day of the season, on Monday, Nov. 2 from 3 p.m. to dusk.
The compost site will be open Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 3:00 p.m. to dusk. This site will then be closed for the season.
An announcement will be issued when both sites reopen Spring 2021.
