Houghton Police asks for help identifying suspect who broke into Suomi Restaurant

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Sunday morning breaking and entering.

According to the police department, the suspect broke into Suomi Restaurant in Houghton in the early morning of Oct. 25, 2020.

Houghton Police believes the suspect is a white man in his early 20s, who may be known as “Kendrick," and who was wearing glasses at the time of the break-in.

Police looked at city cameras and determined the suspect vehicle might be the car pictured above, black, 4-door, possible Chevy Impala with a sunroof. The vehicle, possibly a 2017-2020 Impala, was seen leaving the area by Soumi Restaurant.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect or suspect vehicle can call the Houghton Police Department at 906-482-2121.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

