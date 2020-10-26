Advertisement

Holiday Treats at Huron Mountain Bakery

Chef Joe Heck talks about Huron Mountain Bakery’s holiday specials, and demonstrates how to make homemade pie crust cookies.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snow falling outside and a few holidays just around the corner, it pays to have a few pointers on some seasons eatings — and there are few better in that department than Marquette’s Huron Mountain Bakery.

The Marquette staple is eagerly anticipating the holiday season, and the differences that this year in particular brings to it. Huron is intending to scale back its production, given fluctuations in demand, though regulars can expect items such as mini-pies and mini-cheesecakes alongside the standard fare offered at the bakery.

One of the newer features offered by Huron Mountain will be increased curbside pick-up service and pre-pay options, allowing customers to quickly, and safely, order and pick up whatever they’ll need for the holidays.

“We want people to be able to have the same things they’ve always had.... some of it, we’re flying by the seat of our pants. It’s going to be a different holiday season,” says Joe Heck, Huron Bakery’s cake guy.

But you don’t just have to rely on Huron for all your baked goods — sometimes, it’s nice to have some homemade treats, with a little guidance from a professional. In the second portion of the video above, Joe Heck demonstrates how to make pie crust cookies, a simple at-home recipe, perfect for any holiday gathering from Halloween to Christmas.

