Helen Joy Newberry Hospital family physician tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Sheppard shared his identity while he recovers at home.
Helen Joy Newberry Hospital logo with coronavirus graphic.
Helen Joy Newberry Hospital logo with coronavirus graphic.(HJNH/WLUC/MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Helen Newberry Joy Hospital (HNJH) has been notified that one of its providers tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Sheppard shared his identity while he recovers at home. He sees patients in the Manistique Lakes Family Clinic and West Mackinac Health Clinic.

“As healthcare workers, we are on the frontlines of this pandemic and it is impossible to completely eliminate the risk of exposure. We have worked with the local health department to inform patients, staff, and others who may have had contact with Dr. Sheppard,” said Michael Beaulieu, M.D., chief medical officer at HNJH.

To ensure patients receive timely care, Dr. Michael Beaulieu will be seeing those who have appointments with Dr. Sheppard until he has fully recovered.

HNJH has and continues to follow all infection control measures, including the deep cleaning of facilities, to prevent any spread of the virus.

“We all must continue to be extremely vigilant about following COVID-19 prevention guidance, which includes wearing a mask in all public areas, physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and receiving your flu vaccine,” the hospital said in a release.

If you are experiencing symptoms or would like to be tested, call the HNJH Coronavirus Hotline at 906-293-9288, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to set up a testing appointment.

Individuals with a positive test result will be contacted by the LMAS District Health Department. All other results are followed up by the healthcare provider who ordered the tests.

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.” As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic centers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, we are able to provide a wide range of services. By placing a high value on compassion, customer service, quality, respect, teamwork, and trust, our skillful physicians and professional medical staff are dedicated to growing a healthier community.

