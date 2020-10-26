Ford River Township Water system undergoing routine maintenance

Ford River Township, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be a routine maintenance hydrant flushing to improve water quality for the customers of the Ford River Township Water System. This will take place on October 26 through October 30, according to a press release sent out by the township.

The township warns that there might be the possibility of rusty-colored water coming out of the tap. There is no health hazards with this water, but the Ford River Water System is asking residents to refrain from doing laundry if they notice coloration. Coloration can be flushed from a cold water source, such as an outside hose.

Questions can be directed to Mark at (906) 630-1864.

