Feeding America food distribution, flu shot clinic to be held Wednesday in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital/WLUC) - The Schoolcraft Co. Feeding America Mobile Food Truck will visit Manistique on Wednesday, October 28, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has partnered with the Michigan Visiting Nurses Association (VNA), Alana’s Foundation and Feeding America West Michigan to provide a drive through flu vaccine clinic. There will be no cost for any flu vaccine, regardless of health insurance coverage. Southtown Drive will have two lanes open with a Flu Vaccine Only Lane opening at 8:30 for the public. The drive-through flu shots are available to anyone, regardless of county or insurance.

There’s never been a more important time to get your flu shot. While there’s no vaccine for COVID-19, you can still protect yourself and others by getting the flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2018 and 2019, the flu vaccine prevented 4.4 million influenza illnesses. It’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the flu and keep you and your family safe.

To reserve your spot for the flu vaccine, please visit Flu.VNA.org. You’ll be asked for the Clinic ID number 653, and the Passcode GuwjyVe. You will also be able to complete your consent to receive the flu vaccine, as well as any health plan information you wish to provide. If you do not currently have health insurance coverage, your flu shot will be free courtesy of Alana’s Foundation.

The location for picking up food and flu shots is Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, 7870W US Highway 2, Manistique, MI. Schoolcraft County residents can opt to receive a food box, flu shot, or both. The distribution of food and shots is set up drive-through style. ALL CARS MUST ENTER ON SOUTHTOWN DRIVE – FOLLOW SIGNS. There will be a unique lane for individuals who want flu shots only on the left. Individuals who wish to pick up Food and receive a flu shot, should remain in the right lane which will start moving at 10:00 a.m. All vehicles will be directed to SMH EXITS after.

The next food truck has been scheduled for November 11, but does not include flu shots. BOXES WILL BE PROVIDED. Drivers are asked to wear a mask during the drive through process while remaining in their vehicle.

Residents may also have a box of food delivered to their door, by calling Schoolcraft County Public Transit at 906-341-2111 at least 24 hours in advance. Residents are reminded that the delivery list is limited.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Sara Loiselle from Good Neighbors Services at 906-450-3895. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. They feed 46 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. Locally, the 20,000-pound food trucks help feed 500 households in Schoolcraft County monthly.

If you, or your business is interested in sponsoring a food truck or for more information about food assistance services in Schoolcraft County, contact Good Neighbor Services at 906-341- 3927.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.