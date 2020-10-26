Escanaba’s Lemmer Elementary and Junior/Senior High school to close through November 2

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In a letter to parents, Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Coby Fletcher announced that Lemmer Elementary School and the Junior/Senior High School will be closing to in-person instruction starting Tuesday, October 27 through Friday, October 30.

These closings are because of the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the area, which is causing positive cases in the schools listed above. The closure will give students and staff impacted a chance to return from quarantine. The staff will also deep clean and sanitize the schools before students return.

This closure is only for in-person instruction at Lemmer and the Junior Senior High School. Webster Kindergarten Center, the Upper Elementary, and the Escanaba Student Success Center will continue to operate as usual.

