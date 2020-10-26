Advertisement

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Residents in the Texas border city of El Paso have been urged to stay home for two weeks as a spike in coronavirus cases overwhelms hospitals.

El Paso County has issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Earlier Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that part of the city’s civic center will be used as a temporary hospital to care for the ill.

El Paso County health officials reported 772 new coronavirus cases Sunday, which accounted for more than 20% of the state’s new cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Coal magnate Robert Murray dies; he long fought regulators

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
No official cause of death was given. Public reports recently stated Murray had applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor.

National

Power shut off in California as winds, fire danger increase

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large swaths of California were without power Monday as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires while the fire-weary state was buffeted by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions.

News

UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on US-41 in Baraga County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
No details about the Monday morning crash have been released.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases overwhelm hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A surge of coronavirus hospitalizations is flooding hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

National Politics

Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

National Politics

Protesters clash in Times Square (no sound)

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
At least seven were arrested after a confrontation between pro-Trump and anti-Trump factions in New York's Times Square.

National

Halloween goes on at the White House with a few twists

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of super-heroes, unicorns, skeletons and even a miniature version of themselves as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.

National Politics

Pence campaigns despite staff COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Five of the vice president's staff tested positive for coronavirus, and he is considered a close contact.