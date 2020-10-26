Eagle Mine to host virtual community forum November 10

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine will hold a virtual community forum next month to discuss its operations with the public.

The virtual forum will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The forum is an opportunity to learn more about the status of Eagle Mine and get an update on its operations on the following topics: health and safety, environment, water management, finance and economics, social performance, and an industry overview.

The forum will feature the following Eagle Mine speakers:

Darby Stacey, Managing Director

Jen Nutini, PE, Environmental Superintendent

Matthew Johnson, External Affairs Manager

During the virtual forum, there will be an opportunity to interact with Eagle Mine representatives by asking questions live in the chat box. You may also ask questions ahead of time when you register.

To register for the forum, please visit eaglemine.com/forum.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.