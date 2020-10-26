Advertisement

Eagle Mine to host virtual community forum November 10

The forum is an opportunity to learn more about the status of Eagle Mine and get an update on its operations.
Eagle Mine will host a virtual forum Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Eagle Mine will host a virtual forum Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.(WLUC/Eagle Mine)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine will hold a virtual community forum next month to discuss its operations with the public.

The virtual forum will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The forum is an opportunity to learn more about the status of Eagle Mine and get an update on its operations on the following topics: health and safety, environment, water management, finance and economics, social performance, and an industry overview.

The forum will feature the following Eagle Mine speakers:

  • Darby Stacey, Managing Director
  • Jen Nutini, PE, Environmental Superintendent
  • Matthew Johnson, External Affairs Manager

During the virtual forum, there will be an opportunity to interact with Eagle Mine representatives by asking questions live in the chat box. You may also ask questions ahead of time when you register.

To register for the forum, please visit eaglemine.com/forum.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
UpperMichigansSource.com has a compiled list of U.P. schools that are currently learning virtually.

News

Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary 4th grade students move to distant learning for 2 weeks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Students will return to in-person classes on November 9.

VOD Recordings

Marquette's mayor explains guidelines for safe Halloween

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Marquette's mayor explains guidelines for safe Halloween

News

Iron Mountain Public Schools online learning going well

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The superintendent says the district will meet with the DIDHD on Wednesday, to talk about county COVID-19 numbers and decide the next steps.

Latest News

News

Dickinson County Library to host Halloween ‘Car-nival’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Anyone can decorate their vehicle in spooky attire, then drive in front of the library building and park in the designated area, to receive a treat bag.

News

Driver escapes truck after losing control, driving into Cedar River

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The sheriff’s office says the driver was able to climb out the window, without injury, and make it to shore before the truck became fully submerged.

News

Bruce Crossing resident arrested for fleeing from police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
No other details about what happened prior to the arrest were released by the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 25, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Steve Mitchell, the CEO of Mitchell Research and Communications.

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 4

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 3