Driver escapes truck after losing control, driving into Cedar River

CEDAR RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A driver is safe following an incident that ended with a truck in the Cedar River in Menominee County Monday morning.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8:00 a.m. Oct. 26, someone driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck lost control on the icy bridge in Cedar River, drove off the roadway and into the river.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was able to climb out the window, without injury, and make it to shore before the truck became fully submerged.

The sheriff’s office said icy bridge and road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cedarville Township Fire Department, Mellen Township Fire Department, Corey’s Auto Salvage, and the Menominee County Road Commission.

Just before a truck was pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020, following a crash. (Menominee County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)

