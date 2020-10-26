Advertisement

Driver escapes truck after losing control, driving into Cedar River

The sheriff’s office says the driver was able to climb out the window, without injury, and make it to shore before the truck became fully submerged.
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A driver is safe following an incident that ended with a truck in the Cedar River in Menominee County Monday morning.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8:00 a.m. Oct. 26, someone driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck lost control on the icy bridge in Cedar River, drove off the roadway and into the river.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was able to climb out the window, without injury, and make it to shore before the truck became fully submerged.

The sheriff’s office said icy bridge and road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cedarville Township Fire Department, Mellen Township Fire Department, Corey’s Auto Salvage, and the Menominee County Road Commission.

Just before a truck was pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020, following a crash.
Just before a truck was pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020, following a crash.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.
A truck being pulled from the Cedar River in Menominee County on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)

Icy road/bridge conditions contributed to a single vehicle traffic crash on M-35 in Cedar River shortly before 8:00 this...

Posted by Menominee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bruce Crossing resident arrested for fleeing from police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
No other details about what happened prior to the arrest were released by the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 25, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Steve Mitchell, the CEO of Mitchell Research and Communications.

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 4

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 3

Latest News

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 2

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ryan Report - October 25, 2020 - Part 1

VOD Recordings

Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event at Houghton County Memorial Airport Recap

Updated: 2 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event at Houghton County Memorial Airport Recap

Coronavirus

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital family physician tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Dr. Sheppard shared his identity while he recovers at home.

News

Holiday Treats at Huron Mountain Bakery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Huron Mountain Bakery Chef Joe Heck on the upcoming holiday specials, as well as a demonstration on how to make homemade pie crust cookies.

News

Huron Mountain Bakery Holiday Treats

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with Huron Mountain Bakery Chef Joe Heck on the upcoming holiday specials, as well as a demonstration on how to make homemade pie crust cookies.