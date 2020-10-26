Advertisement

Dickinson County Library to host Halloween ‘Car-nival’

Anyone can decorate their vehicle in spooky attire, then drive in front of the library building and park in the designated area, to receive a treat bag.
Cummings makes the treat bags, for the Halloween 'Car-nival.'
Cummings makes the treat bags, for the Halloween 'Car-nival.'
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Library is hosting a Halloween ‘Car-nival’ this weekend.

People can decorate their vehicle in spooky attire, then drive in front of the library building and park in the designated area. The event will be on Friday, Oct. 30th from 5-6 p-m. CENTRAL TIME at the Solomonson Branch in Norway and Saturday, Oct. 31st from 10 to 11 a.m. at the main branch in Iron Mountain.

You can roll down your window or pop your trunk and library staff will drop in a treat bag of goodies that includes a free book and candy. All ages are welcome, and you must stay in your car at all times.

“We miss our community. We want to make sure they know we are still around; We’re here for them. We have different branches and we want to make sure we see people at our different branches. We’re so excited,” said the library’s adolescent literary specialist, Emily Cummings.

Registration is not required for this event, but the library staff members ask that you please call the Main Branch at 906-774-1218, if you are interested, so they know how many treat bags to prepare and for which age levels.

