UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on US-41 in Baraga County
No details about the Monday morning crash have been released.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A section US-41 in Baraga County has reopened in both directions after a crash Monday morning.
A tweet from MDOT at 9:33 a.m. says US-41 is back open at the US-141 intersection south of L’Anse. The highway was previously closed in both directions. MDOT first reported the road closure at 8:37 a.m.
No further information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.