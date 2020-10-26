UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on US-41 in Baraga County

COVINGTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A section US-41 in Baraga County has reopened in both directions after a crash Monday morning.

A tweet from MDOT at 9:33 a.m. says US-41 is back open at the US-141 intersection south of L’Anse. The highway was previously closed in both directions. MDOT first reported the road closure at 8:37 a.m.

No further information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Update: WB US-41 at US-141

All Lanes Open

Baraga County — MDOT Upper Peninsula (@MDOT_UP) October 26, 2020

