Advertisement

UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on US-41 in Baraga County

No details about the Monday morning crash have been released.
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.(MGN Image)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A section US-41 in Baraga County has reopened in both directions after a crash Monday morning.

A tweet from MDOT at 9:33 a.m. says US-41 is back open at the US-141 intersection south of L’Anse. The highway was previously closed in both directions. MDOT first reported the road closure at 8:37 a.m.

No further information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NWS Marquette office sets October snowfall record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
With lake effect snow continuing to fall Monday, the 19.2 inches recorded so far in October breaks the old record of 18.6 inches set in 1979.

News

‘Tis the season for wreath-making at ‘Barrel + Beam’ Brewery

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden conducts fall floral wreath workshop with Christmas-themed sessions starting in November.

News

Hancock mother looking to take Michigan’s “Elisha’s Law” to the national level

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
On Valentine’s Day 1989, 6-year-old Elisha Kitchen from Hancock exited her school bus and was struck by a car that ignored the red flashing lights.

News

Alzheimer’s Association Chocolate Jubilee available to all Michiganders

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The 36th annual jubilee kicked off Saturday to bring awareness and raise money for the Alzheimer’s community.

Latest News

Opening UP

Superior Arts Youth Theater is producing an animated series featuring youth ages 5 to 15 as voice actors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Superior Arts Youth Theater is getting a little artistic with this year’s productions.

News

New resale kids clothing shop opens in Gwinn

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Parents can purchase clothing, strollers, bottles and other necessities for their kids for a reasonable price.

Opening UP

8-year-old’s birthday car parade includes big surprise TV6 guest

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
‘Shawn Householder Superfan’ Miranda gets thrilling birthday surprise by the TV6 anchorman & meteorologist.

News

Blood drive challenge amongst Marquette County Lion’s Clubs

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The blood will be donated to 13 different U.P. hospitals.

News

Gogebic Community College moves to distance learning for two weeks

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Classes will resume in person on Monday, November 9.

News

Volunteers participate in Petunia Pull-Out

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Weeds pulled out along side of the road to prepare for new flowers.