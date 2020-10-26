Bruce Crossing resident arrested for fleeing from police

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bruce Crossing man has been arrested following an incident on Sunday in Ontonagon County.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrested a 48-year-old Bruce Crossing resident at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25, on two counts of Fleeing from Police-4th Degree and Operating an Off Road Vehicle (ORV) on the Highway.

No other details about what happened prior to the arrest were released by the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is currently in the Ontonagon County Jail awaiting arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officer assisted the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office in this incident.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.