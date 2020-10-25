Advertisement

Tropical Storm Zeta forms near Cuba, expected to strengthen

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to produce heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds across southern Florida and portions of the northwestern Caribbean.
Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to produce heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds across southern Florida and portions of the northwestern Caribbean.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Zeta has formed off the coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to a Colorado State University hurricane researcher, it is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

Forecasters say the storm is centered about 250 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba at 2 a.m. EDT. It is forecast to pass south of western Cuba on Monday, then move into the Gulf of Mexico.

The center says Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is currently stationary, but expected to move to the north-northwest later Sunday.

