‘Tis the season for wreath-making at ‘Barrel + Beam’ Brewery

Owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden conducts fall floral wreath workshop with Christmas-themed sessions starting in November.
Shailah Pelto conducts fall floral wreath workshop with Christmas-themed sessions starting in November.
Shailah Pelto conducts fall floral wreath workshop with Christmas-themed sessions starting in November.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On a cold and snowy Sunday afternoon in Marquette, ‘Barrel + Beam’ brewery offered the perfect and safe indoor setting to stay cozy, enjoy an ale and get creative for the fall season.

Shailah Pelto, owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden, hosted her third annual wreath-making workshop series in the brewery’s open hall area -- she been teaching these classes four years and running.

People of all experience levels were invited, with ticket costs at $50. The package included all craft supplies, dried flowers from Belsolda and Rock River farms.

And Pelto said you were especially welcome to bring in your own ornaments.

“I can show you how to put those on the wreaths as well but I do bring an abundance of things. Like for Christmas, we use dehydrated oranges and pine cones and red berries and all sorts of things. It’s well worth it and they last forever,” she said.

Pelto also noted that her workshops at ‘Barrel + Beam’ will transition to Christmas wreath-making starting in November.

To register, visit her website here: Shailah’s Flower Garden - Wreath Workshops

