Superior Arts Youth Theater is producing an animated series featuring youth ages 5 to 15 as voice actors

The Superior Youth Arts Theater is getting a little artistic with this year’s productions.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Youth Arts Theater is getting a little artistic with this year’s productions.

The theater is hosting a 3 series animation production with youth ages 5 to 15 with casting open nationwide.

Jalina McClain, executive director of Superior Youth Arts Theater, says they couldn’t put on a normal show this year due to COVID, so they had to get creative.

“They’re going to be working over the next month of so to put together an animation project. So, we’ve got an animator in town, he’s going to help us with animation, but the kids are going to do all of the storyboarding for the animation, they’re going to do all of the voices, so we’re really getting into voice acting now because we can’t be together in a huge capacity," McClain said.

As of right now, McClain says the animations series is set to premier the first 3 weekends of December.

The theater is also working on producing a music video with current members and alumni.

