Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

HOUSTON (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay last week.

Rodgers: "I said it was an anomaly and we wanted to back that up" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2020

WR Davante Adams caught two of those touchdown passes, and had a total of 13 catches for 196 receiving yards.

Also, Davante Adams' 196 receiving yards (on 13 catches -- one shy of the franchise record, which he has a piece of, are most by a Packers WR since Jordy Nelson had 209 in 2014. https://t.co/uqSzXOEd47 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 25, 2020

#Packers WR Davante Adams: "It felt great, man...great plan this week. Felt good about everything going into this week...great day." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 25, 2020

It wasn't the outside criticism that fueled the Packers after their loss to the Bucs last week, WR Davante Adams said: "It was more so we felt like we owed it to ourselves." Adams did his part with 13 catches for 196 yards and... https://t.co/NNEe1j8HN0 pic.twitter.com/0QV4GLjIGF — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 25, 2020

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Adams, as well as the bounce back win:

#Packers LaFleur on Adams so wide open: We knew this was a man coverage team primarily... the one thing I will say, is when Davante got those 1-on-1 opps, we made the most of them — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2020

#Packers LaFleur: Always awesome to bounce back after the game we had last week... had a lot of guys step up... great to see them maximize those opportunities... support we had from our fans was unbelievable — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2020

#Packers LaFleur on red zone stops and 4th down at midfield: Our defense rose to the occassion and made the most of it — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2020

#Packers LaFleur: "I can't say enough about what our offensive line did, they have one of the premier players to ever play the game on the other side" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2020

Next week, the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, the Texans will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Packers are now currently 5-1 on the season, while the Texans fall to 1-6.

