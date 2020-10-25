Advertisement

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay last week.

WR Davante Adams caught two of those touchdown passes, and had a total of 13 catches for 196 receiving yards.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Adams, as well as the bounce back win:

Next week, the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, the Texans will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Packers are now currently 5-1 on the season, while the Texans fall to 1-6.

