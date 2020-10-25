New resale kids clothing shop opens in Gwinn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Model Tots in Gwinn had their grand opening Saturday.

The resale shop, located next to Anytime Fitness, sells kids clothing, furniture and necessities.

While mom and dad shop around, kids can occupy themselves with planting projects and reading books.

During the grand opening, the tots were able to check out a fire truck with a special appearance by the Grinch.

Manager, Nicole Lemay, said the goal for Model Tots is to make all the inventory affordable for everyone.

“Price range we’re looking at pretty good for everybody,” Lemay said. “Especially with the community and how everyone is struggling right now. A lot of our clothing doesn’t go over 3 dollars.”

All of the merchandise has been donated to Model Tots.

Inside the shop is a Winter Wonderland room where Santa will visit soon to read to the kids.

