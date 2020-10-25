Lake effect snow enters the north wind belts Sunday, reaching southern counties by the afternoon

A high pressure system building west of the Upper Peninsula will enforce a northerly wind component to produce Lake Superior-effect snow over the northern counties Sunday morning. The persistent north-to-south flow can bring snow chances further inland into the afternoon, including Menominee county. The winds shift to a more northwesterly direction into Monday to keep snow chances concentrated mainly over the northwest wind belts. A sunnier break is expected for Tuesday in the U.P., with the next weather system coming in Wednesday for a chance of rain and snow by midweek.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain & snow. North winds 5-15 mph.

Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow along the northwest wind belts.

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain. Milder daytime temperatures.

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Chance of morning rain & snow.

Highs: 40

Friday: Mix of clouds & sun.

Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

Highs: 40s

