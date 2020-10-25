Advertisement

Hancock mother looking to take Michigan’s “Elisha’s Law” to the national level

On Valentine’s Day 1989, 6-year-old Elisha Kitchen from Hancock exited her school bus and was struck by a car that ignored the red flashing lights.
Elisha Kitchen
Elisha Kitchen(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Valentine’s Day 1989, 6-year-old Elisha Kitchen from Hancock exited her school bus and was struck by a car that ignored the red flashing lights.

“Elisha was lucky that she survived. Her injuries were not compatible with life, and she remained the rest of her life paralyzed from the neck down and unable to breathe without the use of a ventilator,” Elisha’s mother, Diane Kitchen, said.

In September, at the age of 37, Elisha died of complications from the accident which occurred over 30 years ago.

However, Elisha and her mother spent Elisha’s life ensuring this didn’t happen to anyone else, and in 1998, the state of Michigan passed “Elisha’s Law.”

“It would have been a misdemeanor and the fine would have only been up to $100. So, the best we were able to get through with this is if the fine could be up to $500, community service, and points on the license.”

However, Diane says more needs to be done.

“More education to the public whether it’s when you get your drivers license or during school of just people speaking about it, and I’d like to see the fines get extremely high.”

According to Diane, Elisha watched the school bus issue worsen nationally over time and is working towards making the penalty higher and getting “Elisha’s Law” to the national level.

“And now that she’s no longer here, the time is available for me to go out and keep up with this which I believe is her legacy.”

And as school remains in session, be on the lookout for buses, give yourself extra time to travel, and remind yourself that red means stop.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Tis the season for wreath-making at ‘Barrel + Beam’ Brewery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden conducts fall floral wreath workshop with Christmas-themed sessions starting in November.

News

Alzheimer’s Association Chocolate Jubilee available to all Michiganders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The 36th annual jubilee kicked off Saturday to bring awareness and raise money for the Alzheimer’s community.

Opening UP

Superior Arts Youth Theater is producing an animated series featuring youth ages 5 to 15 as voice actors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Superior Youth Arts Theater is getting a little artistic with this year’s productions.

News

New resale kids clothing shop opens in Gwinn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Parents can purchase clothing, strollers, bottles and other necessities for their kids for a reasonable price.

Latest News

Opening UP

8-year-old’s birthday car parade includes big surprise TV6 guest

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
‘Shawn Householder Superfan’ Miranda gets thrilling birthday surprise by the TV6 anchorman & meteorologist.

News

Blood drive challenge amongst Marquette County Lion’s Clubs

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The blood will be donated to 13 different U.P. hospitals.

News

Gogebic Community College moves to distance learning for two weeks

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Classes will resume in person on Monday, November 9.

News

Volunteers participate in Petunia Pull-Out

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Weeds pulled out along side of the road to prepare for new flowers.

News

Michigan State Police recognizes National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
People invited to dispose of any expired or unused prescription medications.

News

United Way of Marquette County hosts drive-thru mask giveaway

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
The drive-thru mask giveaway event is tied to United Way’s COVID-19 community response program.