Gogebic Community College moves to distance learning for two weeks

GOGEBIC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic Community College main campus in Ironwood, in cooperation with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, is taking actions of limiting access to facilities and virtualizing classrooms and work environments.

“All GCC classes held in Ironwood will move to distance delivery beginning on Monday, October 26 through November 6, 2020 with the exception of several lab courses,” Dr. George McNulty, GCC President said. “While challenging, we are still able to maintain our primary mission. We appreciate your patience at this time.”

Classes will resume in person on Monday, November 9.

Faculty members will be reaching out to all students. Any individuals needing assistance or equipment are encouraged to contact faculty or staff remotely.

The college offices will remain open for business in Ironwood on Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST. The faculty and staff directory is located on the home page under the About tab on the GCC website or at the following link: https://www.gogebic.edu/AboutUs/directory.html.

Students can access the internet in any of the parking lots on campus in Ironwood.

Students are also encouraged to check their GCC email and the home page of the website for the most up-to-date information: gogebic.edu.

“We continue to work closely with the health department to do what we can to mitigate spread,” Dr. McNulty said.

For any questions, please call or email the main campus at: (906) 932-4231 or email president@gogebic.edu.

The Gogebic Community College Copper Country Center in Houghton, remains open for classes and services.

