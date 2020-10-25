Cold, snowy conditions for UP Cross Country Finals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

It was a very cold Saturday with plenty of snow left on the ground across the Upper Peninsula from the night before. That made for difficult conditions for the UP Cross Country Finals.

BOYS

Division 1

In Division 1, Sault Ste. Marie’s Jaron Wyma took first place with 17:19:0 finish. Houghton’s Eric Weiss took second at 17:32.5, and third place was Marquette’s Carson Vanderschaaf, who finished in 17:40.8.

Marquette captured the team title with 38 points. Sault Ste. Marie took second with 47 points, and Houghton finished third with 69 points.

Division 2

Ishpeming’s Silas Broberg led the way in Division 2, finishing with a 20:24.8 time. Teammates Jordan Longtine (20:59.6) and Joseph King (21:03.8) finished second and third respectively.

Jeffers' Tavin Larson (21:18.7) broke up what would have been a perfect race for Ishpeming.

The Hematites took first place with 17 points. Jeffers was second with 57 points, and the combined team of Wakefield-Marenisco/Bessemer finished in third with 98 points.

Division 3

Jonah Nordine of Ewen Trout Creek was first place in Division 3 with 17:34.9. Chassell’s Kolson Kytta was second place at 17:59.7. Third place was Cameron Hoonstra of Brimley, with a 18:05.5 time.

Dollar Bay won the title with 42 points. Rudyard’s 83 points were just barely enough for second place, beating out third place Newberry who had 85.

GIRLS

Division 1

Houghton’s Paige Sleeman led her team to victory with a 20:55.2 finish. Teammate Ingrid Seagren took third place (21:19.4). Heidi Meglathery was right between them in second place with a time of 21:00.8.

Houghton’s 56 points gave them the close win over Marquette, with 58 points. Sault Ste. Marie took third with 82, and Westwood, not far behind with 83 points.

Division 2

Aundrea Stengard (23:28.1) of Ironwood finished first in Division 2 with Ishpeming’s Lola Korpi (23:42.9) not too far behind for the silver. Maylie Kilpela (25:10.5) of Hancock and St. Ignace’s Wisteria Brady (25:13.7) almost simultaneously cross the finish line to finish third and fourth respectively.

Brady had three teammates in the top 15 to help push the Saints to a first place finish with 53 points. Hancock just a point behind for second. Ironwood’s 70 points gave them third, and Ishpeming had 72 for fourth place.

Division 3

Mid-Peninsula’s Daisy Englund (21:16.4) took first place in Division 3, beating Munising’s Hattie Cota (21:27:0) by just 9 seconds. Ewen-Trout Creek’s Elise Besonen (21:41.0) wasn’t far behind for third.

Munising had four runners in the top 15 for a clear first place finish, with 54 points. 73 points gave Chassell second place, and Stephenson finished third with 106.

For complete results from the UP Cross Country finals, click here.

