Blood drive challenge amongst Marquette County Lion’s Clubs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club is challenging everyone to donate blood and give back to the community.

Saturday was the start of a blood drive challenge between Ishpeming, Marquette, Negaunee, Chocolay and Scandia Lions Clubs. Which ever club collects the most blood will win 100 dollars.

The blood will be donated to 13 different U.P. hospitals.

Marquette Lions Club chair Gretchen Preston said everyone’s donation is valuable.

“There is currently a severe shortage of all blood types," Preston said. "We really need you to come down and help us out.”

"If you didn’t make it to the drive Saturday can call the blood bank in Marquette and make an appointment: 906.449.1450 or 800.491.4483(GIVE).

The challenge ends October 30.

