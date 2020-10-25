Advertisement

AP Top 25: Wisconsin moves up to no. 9 in latest poll

Indiana jumps in at 17; Ohio State moves up to 3
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ohio State leaped two spots after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season.

No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot behind the Buckeyes.

Indiana pulled off a stunner in overtime to jump into the rankings, beating then-No. 8 Penn State to earn the program’s first victory against a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987. The Hoosiers snapped a 25-year absence from the poll last season but stayed there only one week.

Indiana has its best ranking since 1993, when it also reached No. 17. With Rutgers coming up next week, the Hoosiers might see a longer stay in the poll than last year. Then again, the Scarlet Knights won their opener, too.

Penn State slipped 10 spots to No. 18 after losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time in 24 meetings since joining the Big Ten.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida

11. BYU

12. Miami (FL)

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. North Carolina

16. Kansas State

17. Indiana

18. Penn State

19. Marshall

20. Coastal Carolina

21. USC

22. SMU

23. Iowa State

24. Oklahoma

25. Boise State

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1

POLL POINTS

What’s up with Ohio State moving past Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish had their most impressive victory of the season, against Pittsburgh?

Remember, the Buckeyes were No. 2 in the preseason and a close second to No. 1 Clemson.

When the Big Ten postponed its fall season, Ohio State and the rest of the conference’s teams became ineligible for inclusion in the rankings. Then the Big Ten decided to play in the fall after all and those teams became eligible again. But some voters decided they would wait until teams played before being considered for inclusion.

That held back the Buckeyes and some other Big Ten teams for a few weeks. Now that all the voters are including Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, et al., those teams got an extra boost this week.

Wisconsin moved up five spots to No. 9, appearing on every ballot for the first time since returning to the rankings three polls ago. No. 13 Michigan also moved up five spots, though the Wolverines got a bounce from an impressive victory at Minnesota.

IN

The other teams to move into the rankings this week are regulars.

— No. 24 Oklahoma is back after three weeks out. That is the longest run of polls that have not included the Sooners since 2009, when they were left out of the final six Top 25s.

— No. 25 Boise State made its season debut, along with the rest of the Mountain West Conference, and grabbed the final spot in the rankings. The Broncos were last ranked in the final poll of the 2019 season. Boise State has now made at least one poll appearance in 19 straight seasons, tied with Southern California for the seventh-longest active streak.

OUT

— Minnesota dropped out after getting thumped at home by Michigan.

— The Atlantic Coast Conference, which had the most teams ranked last weekend, lost two Sunday. Virginia Tech and North Carolina State both fell out after losing for the second time this season.

CONFERENCE CALL

The only conference without representation in the Top 25 is the Mid-American, which doesn’t begin play until Nov. 4.

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 3, 9, 13, 17, 18).

SEC — 4 (Nos. 2, 5, 8, 10).

ACC — 4 (Nos. 1, 4, 12, 15).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 6, 16, 23, 24).

Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 14, 21).

American — 2 (Nos. 7, 22).

C-USA — 1 (No. 19).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 25).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 20).

Independent — 1 (No. 11).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State. The Nittany Lions didn’t hold up their end of what was set to be a top-10 matchup, but it’s still probably the toughest game on the Buckeyes' regular-season schedule.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

Sports

Lions stun Falcons 23-22 after letting Atlanta score late TD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Sports

MHSAA 2020 Playoff Football Pairings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MHSAA released the pairings for the 2020 playoffs.

Sports

Cold, snowy conditions for UP Cross Country Finals

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
It was a very cold Saturday with plenty of snow left on the ground across the Upper Peninsula from the night before. That made for difficult conditions for the UP Cross Country Finals.

Latest News

Sports

1981-82 Women’s Swim & Dive Team Selected For NMU Sports Hall of Fame

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By NMU Athletics
The 1981-82 squad posted a 9-2 season record in dual meets, with their only losses coming to the University of Wisconsin and Michigan State University. The team did defeat their biggest nemesis, Central Michigan University to highlight their dual meet season.

National

Packers OT Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday due to chest injury

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Packers OT Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday due to chest injury

National

Michigan State falls to Rutgers 38-27 in season opener

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Spartans fall to Rutgers in Mel Tucker's debut.

VOD Recordings

Friday Night Fever, Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
Friday Night Fever, Oct. 23, 2020

Sports

MHSAA Representative Council confirms on time Winter sports start - approves precautions

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
MHSAA says Winter sports can begin as scheduled with precautions

Sports

Four athletic directors- two U.P. natives - recognized by MHSAA

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Mark Mattson, Christian Wilson, Tim Johnston and Michael Roy honored with Allen W. Bush Award