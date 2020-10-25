Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association Chocolate Jubilee available to all Michiganders

Learn how you can help end Alzheimer’s while enjoying some chocolate
Learn how you can help end Alzheimer's while enjoying some chocolate
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the event is virtual this year, the Alzheimer’s Association has extended the annual Chocolate Jubilee to all Michiganders.

The 36th annual jubilee kicked off Saturday to bring awareness and raise money for the Alzheimer’s community.

To be a part of the cause participants can ‘Send a Sweet’ to family, friends and caregivers. Also, raffle tickets are on sale until Friday for a sweet giveaway.

So far, Michigan Alzheimer’s Association Vice President of Development, Kristin Rossi, said the event has raised close to one million dollars this year alone.

“The community statewide, all of our communities, have really come together and shown us that they’re willing to support, that they’re still here for the Alzheimer’s Association and that is a cause that matters to them,” Rossi said.

To donate, order sweets or watch the streaming of the jubilee visit cj2020.givesmart.com.

‘Send a Sweet’ lasts until the end of November. You can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at any time.

