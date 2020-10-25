8-year-old’s birthday car parade includes big surprise TV6 guest

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the best presents anyone can get is a birthday surprise from their favorite celebrity.

And Miranda Wiljanen of Ishpeming received just that with a surprise visit from TV6′s very own Shawn Householder Saturday afternoon.

The 8-year-old was already overcome with joy receiving gifts and seeing her loved ones during her birthday car parade -- guests arrived in cars decorated, holding paper signs in good cheer for the young celebrant, even honking their car horns as a way of sending birthday wishes to Miranda.

The icing on the cake arrived once the TV6 vehicle pulled up in front of her family home.

Shawn Householder: “Hey Miranda! How are you?”

The voice was all too familiar to Miranda, leaping with excitement as she met her favorite newsperson, took photos and received a gift.

All birthday car parade guests also received individually-packaged cupcakes from Miranda and family.

The drive-thru celebration commenced and finished in the form of safety. The memories for Miranda Wiljanen’s eighth birthday -- they are long-lasting nonetheless.

