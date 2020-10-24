Volunteers participate in Petunia Pull-Out

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the 33rd consecutive year, the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee held its annual Petunia Pull-Out.

The event occurred along S. Front Street in south Marquette.

During every October, volunteers pull out the dead flowers that were planted during the spring, clearing the way for the next year’s set of flowers.

The Vice President of the committee, Barb Kelly, had high praise for all of those who helped get the job done.

“When I look down the street and look at those yellow vests," Kelly said, "I’m just very proud of what our committee does for the community.”

At least 20 different varieties of flowers are expected to be planted by around May 2021.

