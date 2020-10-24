Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 160 Saturday

Michigan had its single-day highest increase in cases Saturday. Delta County surpassed 1,000 cases.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 168 coronavirus cases Saturday.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24 at 4:00 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 4,980 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,200 are considered recovered and 94 have resulted in death.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Alger: 2 cases
  • Baraga: 2 cases
  • Delta: 15 cases, 1 death
  • Dickinson: 35 cases
  • Gogebic: 18 cases, 1 death
  • Houghton: 10 cases
  • Iron: 14 cases
  • Mackinac: 3 cases
  • Marquette: 42 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: 14 cases
  • Ontonagon: 8 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 4 cases

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 54 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 19. Fifteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 24.

Aspirus hospitals have nine patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has six patients, and one in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has seven patients, and five in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 21 patients and nine in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 141,909 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.03 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 24.

Michigan reported it’s highest single-day case increase with 3,338 new cases Saturday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 158,026. Thirty-five new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,182 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 114,939. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

