United Way of Marquette County hosts drive-thru mask giveaway

The mask distribution is tied to United Way's COVID-19 Community Response program.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 30-degree and below temperatures could not freeze the warming of hearts at Peninsula Medical Center in Marquette Saturday.

United Way of Marquette County was on-hand handing out reusable facemasks to community members by way of drive-thru.

Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said the masks are especially important for the upcoming winter season with the possibility of more people getting together indoors.

“We’re getting a lot of elderly folks coming through and I think they really appreciate just the quickness with the drive-thru but just the safety factor as well. They’re able to get the masks they need to stay safe and do it in a safe manner,” Rickauer said.

About six to eight thousand masks were given out Saturday at the Marquette location. A second branch off in Ishpeming also hosted a drive-thru mask giveaway.

Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America also joined in lending a hand at the event -- Aiden Green was grateful of the opportunity to serve his local community.

“It warms your heart just to know you’re helping your fellow community and it gives you a nice feeling," he said.

Rickauer said if you were not able to make it to the drive-thru mask giveaway and are in need of supply, contact the United Way of Marquette County office at 906-226-8171.

