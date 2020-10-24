Michigan State Police recognizes National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police and other police departments across the nation took part in the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event aimed at educating the public about the responsibility of disposing unused drugs, as well as the dangers of abusing them.

Over at State Police Post 85 in Iron Mountain, Sergeant Douglas Cole had a drop off box in the building’s lobby, allowing any residents to stop by and toss out any drugs that were no longer needed. He says this method not only helps the people, but it also helps the environment.

“It prevents those prescription medications from being flushed down the toilet and getting into our waterways,” Cole said, "because the treatment plants aren’t set up to remove those types of chemicals out of the water.”

The sergeant explained multiple scenarios where people decide to come by his post and take necessary action to throw out any unneeded medications.

“It’s either expired or unused,” he explained. "A lot of the times, though, it’s a family member that is deceased, and people have had to clean out their residence. They find a large quantity of a different type of prescription medications that need to be disposed of.”

Frank Pierce, a resident of Dickinson County and the post’s former commander, recently lost his father-in-law. He stopped by the post to dump a large cache of his lost loved one’s prescription drugs. He believes this environmental procedure is the right way to go for him and his fellow residents.

“I+ just think it’s the responsible thing to do,” Pierce said. "I know a lot of people probably flush them or burn them, and we don’t know how good that is for the environment. I assume it’s not good, so I think this is a great program.”

Pierce is also grateful that other people have taken the proper measures to help one another.

“I think it’s great that other people are taking advantage of this program as well,” he stated. "It keeps us all safe in the end.”

Sgt. Cole also says people can come to the Post 85 to dispose of their prescription drugs Monday through Friday every week during regular business hours.

