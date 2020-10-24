Advertisement

Michigan State falls to Rutgers 38-27 in season opener

MSU turns the ball over 7 times as Rutgers snaps 21-game Big Ten losing streak.
Spartans fall to Rutgers 38-27 in Mel Tucker's debut as MSU Head Coach
Spartans fall to Rutgers 38-27 in Mel Tucker's debut as MSU Head Coach(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not the start Spartans fans were hoping for this season. Mel Tucker made his debut as head coach and his Spartans turned the ball over 7 times en route to a 38-27 loss to Rutgers at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State’s offense struggled mightily with turnovers. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw two interceptions and the rest of the team combined for five fumbles.

This is the first Big Ten win for Rutgers since 2017, snapping a 21-game conference losing streak.

For Michigan State, WR Jayden Reed, who transferred to MSU from Western Michigan, had an up and down debut for the green and white. Reed finished with 11 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns but also fumbled twice for MSU.

Lombardi finished 31-44 passing for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with his two interceptions.

Michigan State’s schedule doesn’t get any easier from here. They travel to Michigan next week for a Halloween matinee.

