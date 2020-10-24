Advertisement

Gogebic & Ontonagon County Schools Pivot to Remote Instruction

Gogebic and Ontonagon Public Schools move to distance learning
Gogebic and Ontonagon Public Schools move to distance learning(AP)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC and ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is recommending that all Gogebic and Ontonagon County Schools pivot to remote instruction beginning Monday, October 26, according to Superintendent Alan Tulppo.

Remote instruction will continue for a two-week period with in-person sessions resuming Monday, November 9. The move is necessary to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 spreading within the community.

All co-curricular events, including practices, will be suspended during this period. Students and families can maintain access to food service through their local district.

WUPHD points to a sustained increase in positive cases over the last three weeks as the major reason for asking the schools to make the temporary suspension of in-person classes.

Individual districts will be communicating additional information with their students and families regarding this move to remote instruction.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 160 Saturday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Delta County surpassed 1,000 cases Saturday. Michigan had it’s single-day highest increase in cases Saturday.

VOD Recordings

TV6's Karl Bohnak recalls the Oct. 24, 2017 storm on Lake Superior

Updated: 7 hours ago
TV6's Karl Bohnak recalls the Oct. 24, 2017 storm on Lake Superior

VOD Recordings

Friday Night Fever, Oct. 23, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Friday Night Fever, Oct. 23, 2020

News

Marinette County deputies shoot, kill murder suspect

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The sheriff’s office was called to a report of a murder in Goodman Friday evening.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 1 child airlifted after M-553 crash

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
A 21-year-old Marquette woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

News

Alzheimer’s Association Chocolate Jubilee begins this weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Chocolate-lovers can lend a hand in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease

News

West End Indoor Race Day 2020: Goes virtual, keeps same W.E.I.R.D.-ness

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
'The W.E.I.R.D.' 2020 is a virtual event from Oct. 31 to Dec. 5.

Coronavirus

Why COVID-19 cases are rising in Marquette County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Many are questioning the cause of the recent spike in cases.

News

MDHHS to host COVID-19 virtual roundtable with national, state and local experts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Topics Monday include COVID-19 trends, the effectiveness of various strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and expert perspectives and experiences.

Coronavirus

125 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Upper Michigan Friday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Delta County is 7 cases away from reaching 1,000 during this outbreak.