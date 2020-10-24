Gogebic & Ontonagon County Schools Pivot to Remote Instruction

GOGEBIC and ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is recommending that all Gogebic and Ontonagon County Schools pivot to remote instruction beginning Monday, October 26, according to Superintendent Alan Tulppo.

Remote instruction will continue for a two-week period with in-person sessions resuming Monday, November 9. The move is necessary to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 spreading within the community.

All co-curricular events, including practices, will be suspended during this period. Students and families can maintain access to food service through their local district.

WUPHD points to a sustained increase in positive cases over the last three weeks as the major reason for asking the schools to make the temporary suspension of in-person classes.

Individual districts will be communicating additional information with their students and families regarding this move to remote instruction.

