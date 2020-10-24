Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

BREAKING: Serious crash on M-553 in Marquette County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash Friday evening at Glasses Curve.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Latest News

News

Alzheimer’s Association Chocolate Jubilee begins this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Chocolate-lovers can lend a hand in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

News

West End Indoor Race Day 2020: Goes virtual, keeps same W.E.I.R.D.-ness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
'The W.E.I.R.D.' 2020 is a virtual event from Oct. 31 to Dec. 5.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

Coronavirus

Why COVID-19 cases are rising in Marquette County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Many are questioning the cause of the recent spike in cases.

News

MDHHS to host COVID-19 virtual roundtable with national, state and local experts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Topics Monday include COVID-19 trends, the effectiveness of various strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and expert perspectives and experiences.