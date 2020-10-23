WLUC cancels remaining 2020 Craft Shows

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV6 has reluctantly decided to cancel the remaining craft shows for the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

The decision was made in the best interest of the safety of craft show organizers, vendors and patrons. These cancellations include the Thanksgiving Craft Show traditionally held at the Ruth Butler Building on the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba and the Christmas Craft Show held annually at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades said. “It just wasn’t possible this fall.”

Plans are underway for the 2021 TV6 Craft Shows with hopes for their safe return in the spring.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.