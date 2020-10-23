Why COVID-19 cases are rising in Marquette County

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With the recent and continued rise in COVID-19 cases within Marquette County, many are questioning the cause of the recent spike in cases.

Marquette County’s seven-day average for positive tests has risen to 9.1% - the highest since mid-April, when testing supplies were very scarce. Click here to see more Marquette County data on the MI Safe Start Map. Marquette County reported 28 new cases and 1 new death Friday. The county has reported a total of 794 cases, 13 deaths and 352 recoveries during this outbreak.

According to a press release Friday from the Marquette County Health Department, factors that may have contributed to a rapid increase in rates of COVID-19 cases within Marquette County include:

Gatherings and travel associated with Labor Day.

Increased tourism in the area as a result of restrictions elsewhere and successful travel related advertising campaigns.

Increased social activity of citizens due to loosening restrictions and pandemic fatigue.

Return to school and workplace environments.

A recent prison related COVID-19 outbreak which transmitted to employees who live within the community.

Reduced diligence in adhering to COVID-19 mitigation strategies due to pandemic fatigue, complacency and politicization of the epidemic response.

“It is important to note that these trends in COVID-19 case rates may be expected during the course of an epidemic unless we take measures to mitigate the transmission of the virus,” MCHD said.

Early case counts and rates in the Marquette County and throughout the U.P. were relatively low. Based upon virus genetic testing conducted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases in the U.P. in the early phases of the pandemic were isolated cases primarily introduced from outside of the U.P. region.

With recent increases in COVID-19 cases along our border with Wisconsin (which has been experiencing significantly increasing numbers of cases) and with increases in fall tourism and local social activity, Marquette County and the U.P. are now experiencing community transmission, MCHD says. With community transmission, our cases are now being transmitted from person-to-person within the community and are no longer isolated to primarily imported and isolated cases. The spike in COVID-19 cases we are currently experiencing within Marquette County and the U.P. are what would be expected during a disease epidemic once community transmission begins.

It is imperative to accept that COVID-19 cases are currently rapidly rising within the region, the State, our country and the majority of the world. To protect ourselves and others, it is crucial that we continue to adhere to social distancing, mask-use protocols and hygienic practices intended to mitigate COVID-19 transmission. Stay home if you can and always avoid others if you are ill, even when your symptoms are mild.

