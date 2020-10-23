Advertisement

Whitmer signs bills to protect businesses from virus suits

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bipartisan bills protecting workers and businesses against COVID-19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bipartisan bills protecting workers and businesses against COVID-19.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law legal protections for Michigan businesses and other employers that are sued by infected people despite having followed all coronavirus safety protocols.

She also codified rules shielding hospitals and other medical providers from pandemic-related lawsuits except in cases of gross negligence, from late March to mid-July, in the wake of the state Supreme Court invalidating her executive orders.

Another new law signed Thursday, which mirrors one of the orders, prohibits employers from retaliating against workers who stay home because they have been exposed to COVID-19.

