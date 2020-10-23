Advertisement

West End Indoor Race Day 2020: Goes virtual, keeps same W.E.I.R.D.-ness

The indoor bike race was originally scheduled for Dec. 5 at Ishpeming Armory.
'The W.E.I.R.D.' 2020 is a virtual event from Oct. 31 to Dec. 5.
'The W.E.I.R.D.' 2020 is a virtual event from Oct. 31 to Dec. 5.(West End Health Foundation)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Indoor Race Day, also known as ‘The W.E.I.R.D.’, is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. No bike racing this time -- only you as a contestant putting your weirdness to the test.

New registrations will be taken until Oct. 29 -- the event runs from Halloween to Dec. 5.

Prices are $50 for adults and $25 for youth.

The virtual contest involves taking a picture or video of your team cycling, indoors or outside, sporting event T-shirts -- and yes, looking as weird as possible.

Let event organizer and Start the Cycle Executive Director Laura MacDonald explain.

“Can you think of a better costume? Can you think of something maybe your whole team is going to do? Maybe they’re going to do line-dancing, maybe they’re going to be in costumes. We’re not sure. Like the whole thing is just all about, ‘how weird can you be?’” she said.

'The W.E.I.R.D.’, sponsored by the West End Health Foundation, is a fundraiser event for Start the Cycle supporting at-risk youth and the Range Area Mountain Bike Association (RAMBA) trail network in Ishpeming.

For complete information on the virtual event and to register, click here: 2020 W.E.I.R.D. Virtual Event

You can also follow the event page on Facebook.

