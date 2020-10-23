Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

News

West End Indoor Race Day 2020: Goes virtual, keeps same W.E.I.R.D.-ness

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Noel Navarro
'The W.E.I.R.D.' 2020 is a virtual event from Oct. 31 to Dec. 5.

Coronavirus

Why COVID-19 cases are rising in Marquette County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Many are questioning the cause of the recent spike in cases.

News

MDHHS to host COVID-19 virtual roundtable with national, state and local experts

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Topics Monday include COVID-19 trends, the effectiveness of various strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and expert perspectives and experiences.

Latest News

Coronavirus

125 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Upper Michigan Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Delta County is 7 cases away from reaching 1,000 during this outbreak.

News

NMU adds internship opportunity to Cybersecurity Institute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The university recently partnered with Northcross Group, a technological consulting company, so students in the Cybersecurity Institute at NMU can now get real world experience.

National Politics

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

News

Escanaba man arrested on narcotics charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Manistique Public Safety Officers and the Public Safety K-9 Unit arrested 36-year-old John Allen Tilot of Escanaba for a narcotic offense near St. Francis De Sales Church on Oak Street in the City of Manistique.

National

Trump, Biden push to Election Day after final debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
With the debates behind them, the candidates prepare for a mad dash to Nov. 3

News

Getzloff Corn Maze open through November 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Beyond the seven-acre corn maze and hayrides, there’s a pumpkin patch and goodies for sale.