Protesters gather outside of Donald Trump Jr.’s “MAGA” rally in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Protesters gathered outside of Donald Trump Jr.'s “MAGA” rally on the corner of US-41 and Airpark Blvd. with signs.

John Woitinneck, a protester at the event, says he was not necessarily there to support Biden and Harris, but to show is fear of fascism growing in America.

“I’m a first generation American. They were chased out of many countries, including Germany, and I just don’t like the direction that things are going right now in this country.”

Protester Jonathan D. Grantz, says he just had surgery days ago, and is worried his healthcare will be taken from him by the Trump Administration.

“I thought ‘I’m going to have to do this. It’s been in the works for a year.’ I could lose my healthcare tomorrow - and that to me is the number one issue.”

And protesters at today’s rally say it’s more than a vote that’s important to them.

“I’m concerned about the environment, dismantling of the E.P.A. 40 to 50 years worth of progress,” Woitinneck said.

“We just want common sense regulations, no violent criminals and guns, and abortion is a health issue,” Grantz said.

And as COVID numbers increase in the UP, Grantz says he’s concerned today’s rally will cause another outbreak.

“I feel that it’s dangerous, especially when we have so many COVID cases in Wisconsin and our numbers are getting larger every day.”

Grantz says if you’re going to the polls this Nov. 3 and worried about health risks, wear a mask, continue to social distance, and bring your own black pen.

