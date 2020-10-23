Advertisement

NMU adds internship opportunity to Cybersecurity Institute

Cybersecurity Institute at NMU
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new internship program is emerging at Northern Michigan University to prepare the next generation for the cybersecurity industry.

The university recently partnered with Northcross Group, a technological consulting company, so students in the Cybersecurity Institute at NMU can now get real world experience.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to work with a mature cybersecurity company on a global scale,” NMU Director of Corporate Engagement, David Nyberg said.

Northcross is opening a satellite office downtown in Marquette to create career opportunities for interns and recent graduates.

President, Christopher Bender, said being on the cutting edge of this industry is imperative for the success of many businesses.

“Cybersecurity is very much like any fundamental business concept like accounting or legal or human resources,” Bender said.

For students who aren’t in the Cybersecurity Institute and have an interest in the internship, Northcross is accepting complimentary majors like risk management, business, computer science or students who just want to explore the new opportunity.

Northcross is currently hiring full-time staff members and recruiting for the internship program. The internship is paid and students could potentially receive school credit.

To find more information about applying contact David Nyberg via email at dnyberg@nmu.edu or visit https://www.northcrossgroup.com/nmu-partnership.php.

Between training, development of personnel and the new satellite office, the project will cost Northcross Group just under one million dollars.

