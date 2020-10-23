Advertisement

More October Cold for the Weekend

Signs of Moderation Later Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the west-northwest wind snow belts off Lake Superior

Highs: mainly 30s with some 40-degree highs far south

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Highs: 30s-40

Monday: Cold, mostly cloudy with some snow showers and flurries, mainly over portions of the north

Highs: 30s

Temperatures are expected to remain below average through much of next week, with some moderation expected on Wednesday before a cool-down on Thursday.  At this point, more substantial warming is possible during next weekend.

