More October Cold for the Weekend
Signs of Moderation Later Next Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the west-northwest wind snow belts off Lake Superior
Highs: mainly 30s with some 40-degree highs far south
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries
Highs: 30s-40
Monday: Cold, mostly cloudy with some snow showers and flurries, mainly over portions of the north
Highs: 30s
Temperatures are expected to remain below average through much of next week, with some moderation expected on Wednesday before a cool-down on Thursday. At this point, more substantial warming is possible during next weekend.
