More October Cold for the Weekend

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the west-northwest wind snow belts off Lake Superior

Highs: mainly 30s with some 40-degree highs far south

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Highs: 30s-40

Monday: Cold, mostly cloudy with some snow showers and flurries, mainly over portions of the north

Highs: 30s

Temperatures are expected to remain below average through much of next week, with some moderation expected on Wednesday before a cool-down on Thursday. At this point, more substantial warming is possible during next weekend.

