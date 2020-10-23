Michigan State Police to host drug take back event October 24

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - October 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, the Michigan State Police Post in Negaunee will collect unwanted pills.

A 2018 National Drug Use and Health Survey found 9.9 million Americans misused prescription drugs. According to that study, most abused prescription drugs are taken from family members or friends.

State police say even if you don’t think someone is abusing your unused drugs, it’s a good idea to get them out of the medicine cabinet.

“If you’ve got somebody that’s addicted to drugs, they could be taking those drugs behind your back,” said Sergeant William Crisp. “It’s just a peace of mind, knowing that if you take those drugs out of the house and you bring them here, we’ll dispose of them safely and they won’t end up in the wrong hands.”

A box to collect unwanted pills will be set up at the station in Negaunee Township from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Liquids and needles will not be accepted.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.